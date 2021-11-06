21 Wisconsin dominates Rutgers, take Big Ten West lead

RUTGERS, NY. (WSAW) - The Badgers ran all over Rutgers for a dominating 52-3 victory, propelling them to the Big Ten West lead.

Wisconsin used the ground and running games offensively, with Graham Mertz going 11-16 with 240 yards and three touchdowns, his most in a game this season. In the rushing attack, Braelen Allen paced all running backs with 128 yards and a touchdown. Chez Mellusi was right behind him with 75 yards and a touchdown.

The defense played a part as well, forcing three interceptions, including a pick-six, and one fumble on a kickoff.

With Minnesota losing to Illinois earlier on Saturday, Wisconsin now leads the Big Ten West standings with three games left to play.

