#21 Wisconsin dominates Rutgers, take Big Ten West lead

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RUTGERS, NY. (WSAW) - The Badgers ran all over Rutgers for a dominating 52-3 victory, propelling them to the Big Ten West lead.

Wisconsin used the ground and running games offensively, with Graham Mertz going 11-16 with 240 yards and three touchdowns, his most in a game this season. In the rushing attack, Braelen Allen paced all running backs with 128 yards and a touchdown. Chez Mellusi was right behind him with 75 yards and a touchdown.

The defense played a part as well, forcing three interceptions, including a pick-six, and one fumble on a kickoff.

With Minnesota losing to Illinois earlier on Saturday, Wisconsin now leads the Big Ten West standings with three games left to play.

