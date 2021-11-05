Wausau River District Holiday Open House Returns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The River District Holiday Open House Weekend begins Friday, November 5 in time to kick off the holiday shopping season. Businesses will be open regular hours, but many feature new holiday merchandise and decorations, with special deals and even an anniversary celebration at Blackash.

Starting holiday shopping now allows for more chance to find all of the gifts needed, especially as supply chains are sure to cause shortages later in the season. Supporting local merchants also helps make sure our downtown areas thrive economically.

“We are Midwest made, and at the front of our shops you can see the pictures of the makers so you can put a face to who makes the products that you’re purchasing, so between our two locations we showcase over 80 Midwest makers, so you’re definitely making a difference and an impact when you shop with us,” said Alison Magnuson, owner of Local.

Small businesses especially felt the burden of reduced in-store shopping during the pandemic, but Wausau’s merchants embraced the increased trend toward online options.

“One of the things we’ve seen is the importance of online platforms, so during this past couple of years, our small businesses have seen what potential there is for having an online storefront. So a lot of them have taken advantage of that and now have options for you and other community members to shop online and support local businesses,” said River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske.

Even if you browse online, you can check out the goods in person by visiting the open house. There are a variety of businesses participating. Some of those include Evolutions in Design, Shepherd and Schaller Sporting Goods, Ginny’s Antiques, 319 Bistro, The Local, 319 Gallery, Isaac’s Fine Apparel, Campbell Haines Menswear, Janke Bookstore, Terradea Salon and Spa, and many more.

Click here to see all of the participating businesses and what deals and specials you can find.

