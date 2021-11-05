Advertisement

Veterans Expo held at Northwoods Veterans Post in Merrill

Exhibition educates veterans and their families on benefits
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An expo for veterans and their families was held at the Northwoods Veterans Post in Merrill on Thursday.

With more than 30 vendors, the event provides resources to veterans and their dependents about the benefits that are offered to those who served our county.

“It’s basically taking entities from all over the state and putting them in one spot,” said Rick Wolf, a Lincoln County Veterans Service officer.

Many of the non-profit vendors offered a variety of assistance for veterans such as getting insurance benefits and informing them about programs they can qualify for.

“We’re able to pick out their need and how to match them up with those programs,” said Wolf.

The Northwoods Veterans Post is also home to the REBOOT Combat Recovery course. It’s a program that helps veterans and members of the military heal from service-related trauma. The 12-week course offers an ear and a chance for veterans to share their unique stories.

“It helps to work with trauma on veterans. But it’s also working with first responders but now they’ve opened it up to just any trauma,” said Corey Dornbrack, one of the leaders of REBOOT Combat Recovery.

Dornbrack said the REBOOT Combat Recovery course works as another tool in the toolkit to help those figure out their own story.

“The trauma can come from anything. You know it can come from when you’re little. With the military, you know, roadside bombs, seeing somebody get killed. Just having a car accident can cause the trauma,” said Dornbrack.

He said because of the REBOOT Combat Recovery’s success, the military is starting to apply the program into their own system.

“Just giving someone you can talk to in confidence and let them know they aren’t alone,” said Dornbrack.

The Wisconsin National Guard COVID Response Task Force was also there to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

