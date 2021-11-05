Advertisement

Taylor County authorities still searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

Hit and run investigation
Hit and run investigation(Taylor County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to collect evidence related to a fatal hit-and-run investigation from Halloween.

Titus Kottke, 27, of Athens, was hit and killed while walking on Elm Avenue near Hamm Drive, north of Owen in the town of Holway.

Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Oct. 31 walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found.

Kottke’s funeral is planned for Saturday in Wausau.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Goplin, 38
Antigo man to be charged with mother’s murder
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) says vaccine-or-test mandate is unconstitutional
Wisconsin organization sues Biden administration over OSHA mandate
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
One person in custody after running from police
Suspect in custody after running from officers near Aspirus in Wausau

Latest News

Marshfield Clinic Health System now scheduling pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations
More than 5% of Marathon County residents have gotten COVID booster
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Rodgers makes first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19, explains vaccination decision
Goodwill collection bin (FILE)
Goodwill North Central Wisconsin still accepting furniture donations