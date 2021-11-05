Advertisement

Sentencing hearing set in March for widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing is set for March 18 for the 67-year-old widow convicted of her husband’s 2006 murder.

A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer on Oct. 26.

Kenneth Juedes was found dead of gunshot wounds on Aug. 29, 2006. He was 58 years old.

According to a criminal complaint, Schulz-Juedes found her husband dead the morning after he was shot. She told police she slept in a camper outside their home the night before and went to check on Juedes that morning because she thought he overslept and was late for work.

Prosecutors say Schulz-Juedes was motivated by money, including numerous insurance policies on Juedes that totaled more than $900,000.

In Wisconsin, a conviction of first-degree intentional homicide carries the penalty of a mandatory life sentence. Only parole eligibility will be discussed at her sentencing hearing.

