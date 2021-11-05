Rodgers makes first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19, explains vaccination decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers made his first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

In the interview, Rodgers explained his vaccination decision, saying, “I didn’t lie in the initial press conference.” He was referring to his answer in August, when asked if he was vaccinated, he responded with “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

He said he currently is on multiple treatments, like Ivermectin, zinc and monoclonal antibodies.

“I feel pretty incredible,” Rodgers said.

He added he didn’t seek to mislead people about his vaccination status, rather avoid the conversation and shaming he’s seen around the NFL.

He then went into why he made the decision to not get vaccinated, explaining that he was allergic to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccination, leaving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination the only option. When that vaccine had blood clot concerns, he decided against getting the shot.

He said he appealed the NFL and NFLPA decision about his vaccination status, saying, “My desire to immunize myself is what was best for my body.”

"My desire to immunize myself was what was best for my body & that's why this is so important to me. I made a decision that was in my best interest for my body.. I'm not telling somebody to get vaccinated or not get vaccinated" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/AyUkhyvuzC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

He claimed he masked up when he was in the building and followed all NFLPA protocols, explaining that in press conference rooms, reporters are vaccinated and masked. He said he is tested for COVID-19 every morning.

“I have followed every single protocol to a ‘T’, except that one that makes absolutely no sense to me,” Rodgers said, referring to the press conferences.

“The only time I don’t wear my mask is when I’m around all vaccinated people.”

Rodgers explained that his teammates and team knew he was unvaccinated since the beginning of the season.

“Everybody has their own story for doing things. But this shaming of people is wrong,” Rodgers said when talking about people making their own health decisions.

At the beginning of the season, Rodgers says the Packers were in a “stooge” to shame the team for being 19th in the NFL in vaccination rates. He raised questions to the team and says teammates praised him for it.

He quoted Martin Luther King, saying “The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.’” The quote was from a letter sent to the Birmingham, Alabama jail regarding segregation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.