Advertisement

Rodgers makes first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19, explains vaccination decision

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers made his first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

In the interview, Rodgers explained his vaccination decision, saying, “I didn’t lie in the initial press conference.” He was referring to his answer in August, when asked if he was vaccinated, he responded with “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

He said he currently is on multiple treatments, like Ivermectin, zinc and monoclonal antibodies.

“I feel pretty incredible,” Rodgers said.

He added he didn’t seek to mislead people about his vaccination status, rather avoid the conversation and shaming he’s seen around the NFL.

He then went into why he made the decision to not get vaccinated, explaining that he was allergic to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccination, leaving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination the only option. When that vaccine had blood clot concerns, he decided against getting the shot.

He said he appealed the NFL and NFLPA decision about his vaccination status, saying, “My desire to immunize myself is what was best for my body.”

He claimed he masked up when he was in the building and followed all NFLPA protocols, explaining that in press conference rooms, reporters are vaccinated and masked. He said he is tested for COVID-19 every morning.

“I have followed every single protocol to a ‘T’, except that one that makes absolutely no sense to me,” Rodgers said, referring to the press conferences.

“The only time I don’t wear my mask is when I’m around all vaccinated people.”

Rodgers explained that his teammates and team knew he was unvaccinated since the beginning of the season.

“Everybody has their own story for doing things. But this shaming of people is wrong,” Rodgers said when talking about people making their own health decisions.

At the beginning of the season, Rodgers says the Packers were in a “stooge” to shame the team for being 19th in the NFL in vaccination rates. He raised questions to the team and says teammates praised him for it.

He quoted Martin Luther King, saying “The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.’” The quote was from a letter sent to the Birmingham, Alabama jail regarding segregation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Derek Goplin, 38
Antigo man to be charged with mother’s murder
Tanaya Day
Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago
Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) says vaccine-or-test mandate is unconstitutional
Wisconsin organization sues Biden administration over OSHA mandate
One person in custody after running from police
Suspect in custody after running from officers near Aspirus in Wausau

Latest News

Goodwill collection bin (FILE)
Goodwill North Central Wisconsin still accepting furniture donations
Avon Street
Public meeting planned to discuss permanent street close for new Wood County Jail
Hot Toys For The Holiday Season
Hot Toys For The Holiday Season
Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Sentencing hearing set in March for widow convicted in husband’s 2006 murder