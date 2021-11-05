Public meeting planned to discuss permanent street close for new Wood County Jail

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wisconsin Rapids Common Council will hold a public hearing on Nov. 16 regarding a resolution to discontinue a portion of Avon Street.

Wood County is requesting to vacate a portion of Avon Street to construct the new jail. The parcels north and south of Avon Street would be combined to create one parcel for the development. The county will cover the costs associated with any utility relocation within the road and will provide utility easements for any city utility remaining in the current Avon Street right-of-way.

The location is between Market Street and 5th Street N.

Proposed site plan (Wisconsin Rapids)

The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 444 West Grand Ave. in Wisconsin Rapids.

