Plea deal scheduled for Stratford man charged with murder of 20-year-old man

Jared Carl, 20, booking photo
Jared Carl, 20, booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17 for the 20-year-old Stratford man charged with killing another young man in December 2020.

Jared Carl remains in the Marathon County Jail on $1 million cash bond. If he agrees to the terms of the plea deal, he’ll avoid a jury trial.

The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29, 2020 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Carl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of THC and obstructing an officer.

Investigators said Jared Carl initially said his father, Shawn Carl, 50, shot and killed Schauer. Prosecutors said Shawn Carl did know about the alleged murder and help conceal Schauer’s vehicle. Shawn Carl was arrested in February and held on to first-degree intentional homicide until Audrey Benson came forward saying Jared Carl killed Schauer. Shawn Carl is charged with falsifying information and obstructing an officer.

Benson is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon.

