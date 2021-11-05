Advertisement

More than 5% of Marathon County residents have gotten COVID booster

(WPTA)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 7,700 people in Marathon County have obtained COVID-19 booster dose.

Aaron Ruff, Marathon County Health Department public information officer said as of Nov. 3, 37 people had a second dose of Johnson & Johnson; 2,736 had a booster dose of Moderna and 4,950 had a booster dose of Pfizer.

“Booster doses are intended to help people who are vaccinated maintain the highest possible level of immune system protection for as long as possible,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

During an interview in September, Westergaard also said, “It’s important to remember that all the authorized COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection after the primary series. Getting every eligible person vaccinated continues to be our most important strategy for preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

In Marathon County, 51% of people have completed the vaccine series.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 135,692 people live in Marathon County.

