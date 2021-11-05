Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System now scheduling pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

(WKYT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is now scheduling patients for the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized vaccinators to begin administering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine earlier this week.

“Vaccinating children will help protect them from COVID-19 and reduces their risk of becoming severely ill, hospitalized, or developing long-term health complications,” said Meranda Eggebrecht, director of care management and value-based care. “Ask your pediatrician if you have vaccine questions or want to learn more about the importance of getting your children vaccinated.”

Appointments should be made on Marshfield Clinic’s website. CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT AN APPOINTMENT REQUEST FORM

If you do not have access to the internet, call 877-998-0880.

The pediatric vaccines will become available at different times at the health care systems clinics in Wisconsin.

