Goodwill North Central Wisconsin still accepting furniture donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is still accepting furniture donations.

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago recently change its donation guidelines, however changes to not impact Goodwill location in northcentral Wisconsin. “A news article about a neighboring Goodwill organization’s change in its donation policy is creating confusion at local Goodwill retail stores and training centers throughout north-central Wisconsin,” according to NCW Goodwill spokeswoman Julie Gilkay

Under its current donation policy, Goodwill does accept such furniture items as chairs, tables, dressers, stools, love seats, rolling carts and more. Because of their size and weight, some of the furniture items are not accepted including heavy metal desks, pianos and sofa beds.

For a more detailed list of accepted donations, visit goodwillncw.org/donate-old/what.

