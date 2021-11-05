Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Understanding Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Dale Ryman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

But there are different types of lung cancer. 13% of patients have an especially aggressive type of the disease called small cell lung cancer, or SCLC.

Abizer Gaslightwala, head of U.S. Hematology and Oncology at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Montessa, a 14-year SCLC survivor and advocate joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss SCLC.

The prognosis and outcomes for SCLC are typically worse than non-small cell lung cancer.

“It’s important they get the most critical and up-to-date information,” said Gaslightwala, “in terms of the treatment, journey and the considerations to think about. Versus finding outdated, and misinformed information off the internet.”

Montessa says the best piece of advice she can give is to get a “support network, and be your own advocate.”

For more information, you can watch their interview on NewsChannel 7, or click here.

