Wisconsin tourism industry showing new signs of life

Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to 2019, which was the state’s best year on record.(Wilderness Resort)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - One of the industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of a rebound in Wisconsin.

According to the United States Travel Association’s September data, Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to 2019, which was the state’s best year on record.

Gov. Tony Evers said the state directed more than $200 million in federal recovery funds toward helping the tourism and hospitality industries get through the pandemic.

In 2020, the state’s tourism’s $17 billion industry declined by 22 percent compared to 2019. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism anticipates 2021 to still be down overall compared to 2019.

