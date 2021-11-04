Two sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking on Menominee Reservation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

John D. Negani, 37, Lac du Flambeau, was sentenced to three years in prison and four years on supervised release.

Scott J. Mielkie, 50, Lake Tomahawk, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years on supervised release.

In the evening hours of February 24, Negani and Mielkie were traveling on the reservation when a tribal patrol officer pulled them over for an equipment violation. A drug detection dog alerted police to “just under 30 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,” according to federal prosecutors. A search of the vehicle turned up a revolver.

Court records show the men traveled from Lac du Flambeau to purchase meth from a source on the reservation. They intended to sell it “up north.”

Both men pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.