Advertisement

Red Kettle campaign will begin with concert on 400 Block

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army in Wausau will begin its annual Red Kettle campaign with a concert on the 400 Block November 12.

The free concert, featureing local musican Brad Emanuel, will begin at 6 p.m. Free hot chocolate, hot dogs and brats will be served from The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services canteen truck. The public is encouraged to bring chairs to enjoy the concert.

Last year, the Salvation Army in Wausau raised almost $90,000 through the Red Kettle campaign. That is the equivalent to more than 7,140 nights of shelter for homeless people in Marathon County. This year, they hope to raise $150,000. The non-profit organization operates soley on donations and grants and 85% of the money raised stays in Marathon County.

“The economic challenges haven’t ended for some members of our community; they’re still struggling to make ends meet. We need people ringing those bells to remind the public that the need is still there,” said Major Paul Logan, Wausau Corps Officer. “The volunteers to ring those bells are vitally important to help us raise the funds needed to assist those who come to us.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person in custody after running from police
Suspect in custody after running from officers near Aspirus in Wausau
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
Derek Goplin, 38
Person of interest in Antigo murder arrested in Racine County
power outage
UPDATE: Power restored to majority of customers affected by Marathon County power outage

Latest News

Thomas Jefferson Elementary Named Top School 11/4/2021
Thomas Jefferson Elementary Named Top School 11/4/2021
John Negani and Scott Mielkie
Two sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking on Menominee Reservation
Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to...
Wisconsin tourism industry showing new signs of life
WSAW Sunrise 7 weather
First Alert Weather: Temperatures back on the rise