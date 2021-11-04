Red Kettle campaign will begin with concert on 400 Block

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army in Wausau will begin its annual Red Kettle campaign with a concert on the 400 Block November 12.

The free concert, featureing local musican Brad Emanuel, will begin at 6 p.m. Free hot chocolate, hot dogs and brats will be served from The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services canteen truck. The public is encouraged to bring chairs to enjoy the concert.

Last year, the Salvation Army in Wausau raised almost $90,000 through the Red Kettle campaign. That is the equivalent to more than 7,140 nights of shelter for homeless people in Marathon County. This year, they hope to raise $150,000. The non-profit organization operates soley on donations and grants and 85% of the money raised stays in Marathon County.

“The economic challenges haven’t ended for some members of our community; they’re still struggling to make ends meet. We need people ringing those bells to remind the public that the need is still there,” said Major Paul Logan, Wausau Corps Officer. “The volunteers to ring those bells are vitally important to help us raise the funds needed to assist those who come to us.”

