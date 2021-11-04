Advertisement

Packers fans react to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test

Fans are split on Rodgers' diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers sent shockwaves through the sports universe Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. Not only does his positive test mean he’ll miss Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is reportedly unvaccinated after previously saying he was “immunized.”

Packers fans at Hoehn’s Huddle Sports Bar and Grill and Memorabilia Shop had mixed reactions to his positive test. Some were understanding, like fan Ashley Klatt.

“I mean I can’t get mad at him,” said Klatt. “It’s not like he chose to get COVID-19. I’m not disappointed.”

Others were more critical, like fan Kyra Nowacki, who was not a fan of Rodgers not being straightforward about his vaccination status.

“That’s what happens when you go to a Halloween party and you’re not vaxxed,” said Nowacki. “He’s been rubbing me the wrong way lately. Just be honest with your fans.”

While the fans aren’t united on Rodgers’ positive diagnosis, fans are coming together to support the man taking his place. Jordan Love will get his first career start for Green Bay at quarterback after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It’s going to be very exciting,” said Hoehn’s Huddle Owner Dan Hoehn. “Next year is uncertain as for what Aaron’s going to do, so to see what Jordan can bring is going to be great.”

Klatt echoed that sentiment.

“The big thing is to see the future of Green Bay, with Jordan Love and seeing the strong offense we got,” said Klatt. “We got some great running backs and strong wide receivers. It’ll be a fun game to watch.”

The Packers face the Chiefs Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in Kansas City on FOX WZAW.

