Marinette woman finds long-lost half sister through DNA kit

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette woman connects with her half sister after 50 years of not even knowing about each other, thanks to a DNA kit.

Adopted at a young age, Jill Heidtman of Marinette, used a 23andMe DNA kit to track down her half sister, Jamie Lang, who she found out about through undisclosed medical records.

As it turns out, the two sent their DNA kits in at almost the exact same time earlier this year.

“I had bought 23andMe myself on a Black Friday sale, just like on a whim, I had never even wanted to do it. And I had mine sent in like right, I think I sent it in the day after Christmas,” said Jamie Lang of Anchorage, Alaska.

“Right after Christmas I bought mine, because I asked for one for Christmas and I didn’t get one. It was literally 5 to 6 weeks after I bought it and sent it in that we connected,” Jill stated.

With the match on 23andMe, the two were finally connected.

Not only did Jill have one new half sister in her life, but she quickly found out that she had two other half sisters as well.

“The strangest thing I was thinking of was I grew up my whole life in Green Bay and they grew up originally in New London. And we were so close to each other but we never ran into each other,” said Jill.

In August, Jill flew to Alaska to meet Jamie and her family, including her two other half sisters and her birth mother.

“It was fantastic, it was a great meeting, I was so excited to meet everybody,” said Jill.

In less than a year, the two sisters and their families have become very close.

We have a group text that all of us are in that we chat usually every day. We’re definitely all alike, it’s really weird. Even without growing up together, there’s just something in the genetics” Jamie explained.

While Jill and Jamie have spent most of their lives separated, they urge anyone who might be going through something similar, to reach out, because you never know what can come from it.

“We didn’t have to go through puberty together, now we get to go through menopause together,” said Jill.

