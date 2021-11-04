Man, 94, injuried in Oct. 30 Portage County crash dies of injuries

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 94-year-old man that died as a result of his injuries suffered in a crash on Oct. 30 has been identified as Joseph Kaminski.

Kaminski was transported to an area hospital following the crash and died on Nov. 2. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 northeast of Stevens Point in the town of Stockton.

It was reported the crash occurred near 9th Street and several people were injured. Portage County Sheriff’s deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Stockton Fire Department, and Stockton Emergency Medical Responders were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a 2012 Ford pickup truck driven by Kaminski had been traveling eastbound on 9th Street. The truck failed to stop for the stop sign at County Highway J and entered the intersection, striking the front driver’s side of a 2017 GMC sport-utility vehicle that was traveling northbound on County Highway J.

The northbound sport-utility vehicle was driven by a 28- year old woman and occupied by a 32-year old man, a 5-year old girl, and a 3-year old boy, all from Amherst. All four occupants of the sport-utility vehicle were transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield where they were treated for their injuries, none of which are believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

