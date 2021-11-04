Advertisement

Homicide charges filed against Antigo man still at-large

Antigo Police searching for suspect in homicide
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Langlade County District Attorney’s office charged an Antigo man Monday for the killing of Susan Reese.

Prosecutors charged Derek Goplin, 38, with first degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless homicide, and two other charges.

Police believe Goplin may be in Waukesha, according to a news release.

Reese, 63, was found dead with stab wounds in a home on the 700 block of Clermont Ave. Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

That complaint said an Antigo police officer found Reese’s body during a welfare check. The officer said her body was covered by a comforter.

Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Police turned to a neighbor for more evidence. A surveillance camera captured Goplin and another witness leaving the home. Newschannel 7 is choosing not to identify that witness to protect their identity.

Goplin has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 150 pounds and is 5 foot 11 inches. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.

Antigo Police believe he may be driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with a Wisconsin plate ‘RANDYR.’

Officers say you should use caution if you see Goplin and immediately call 911. Goplin may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

