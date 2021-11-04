Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Horse Soldier and author to visit Wausau area

By Dale Ryman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The next installment of the series ‘A Walk In Their Shoes’ at UWSP-Wausau is just over a week away. Veterans Day, and it’s an interesting one.

They’ll talk about the Horse Soldiers. They were the first group of soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan following 9/11, and they had to learn how to ride horseback on the fly.

One of the horse soldiers, and the author of the book ‘Horse Soldiers’ will be in town next week.

Event organizer Colin Hanson joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7a t 4 to discuss the free event.

“We have Doug Stanton, featuring one of his books ‘Horse Soldiers,’ Hanson said, “and we have Mark Mitchell who was one of the Horse Soldiers.”

Hanson says this arrangement to bring them to central Wisconsin is two years in the making.

He took a road trip to Indianapolis for the reunion of the USS Indianapolis. That’s when he first met Stanton.

“He proposed the idea, in a couple of years, to come to central Wisconsin to feature his book ‘Horse Soldiers.’ And here we are.”

The event at UWSP-Wausau, in the UW Center for Civic Engagement Building, is free to the public on Veterans Day, November 11. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.

For more information, you can watch Hanson’s visit. If you can’t make it in-person, you can watch the presentation via livestream by or clicking here.

