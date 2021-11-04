DEEP BENCH: Benefits of genomic testing for cancer patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Precision oncology is transforming cancer care.

It uses a simple blood test or tumor sample to analyze a patients tumor and look for DNA alterations that may be causing cancer to grow. Research shows people with advanced cancer may experience better outcomes when genomic testing is used.

But what is genomic testing?

Dr. Christine Lovly, a doctor at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, and Gina Hollenbeck, a 6-year cancer survivor, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the testing.

“Genomic testing is an important, essential part of care for all cancer patients,” Dr. Lovly said. “What we’re using is taking pieces of the tumor DNA, which are the blueprints of the tumor, to look at what’s thriving the cancer to grow. Importantly, can we actually use that information to help us select a most precise, most personalized treatment options for all of our patients.”

Hollenbeck was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer back in 2015. She had a doctor who knew how to do comprehensive bio-marker testing. 6 years later, she’s living with lung cancer, and as she puts it, “thriving.”

For more information, you can watch their entire interview. Dr. Lovly also recommends resources like the American Cancer Society or the American Society for Clinical Oncology. For bio-markers, you can click here.

