Alzheimer’s Awareness and Long-term Caregivers recognized in November

Care pamphlets from the Alzheimer's Association
Care pamphlets from the Alzheimer's Association
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - November is Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and organizations are doing all they can to help patients and caregivers alike.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s report, 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, more than half of primary care physicians say there are not enough specialists to adequately treat the nation’s 5.8 million Alzheimer’s patients.

Wisconsin is fortunate to have the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute.  It runs a network of memory diagnostic facilities that take a holistic approach identifying Alzheimer’s in patients.

“They get someone who is capable of doing the testing.   They get the physician who is capable of looking after the medical needs of the patient.  There is typically an RN case manager or social worker who is also part of that clinic,” said Alzheimer’s Association Community Outreach Specialist Julie St. Pierre.

The month also recognizes the work of long-term caregivers, often family or friends of patients who do the work for free.  The Alzheimer’s Association provides resources for caregivers as well, including a 24/7 hotline, online and in-person care education, and online and in-person support groups.

“I’m a big proponent of the peer-to-peer support that caregivers get from attending a support group.  You know having somewhere to go and laugh and cry over what it’s like to be a caregiver, but also to learn tricks and tips about what works and what doesn’t,” St. Pierre said.

Click here to be taken to the Alzheimer’s Association website.

