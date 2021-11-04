Advertisement

Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago

Tanaya Day
Tanaya Day(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing person’s alert for a Mauston teen who has not been seen since she left school nearly a month ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tanaya Day attends Mauston High School and was supposed to get on the bus to come home on Oct. 7, but instead caught a ride to Black River Falls, where she has family. The alert noted that the 16-year-old also has family in LaCrosse, Madison, and Wisconsin Dells.

Day is described as standing 5′8″ tall. She has long, straight brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her right wrist. At the time she disappeared, Day was wearing black Adidas sweatpants, a light-colored sweater, and tennis shoes. She also carries a clear backpack and drawstring sports bag.

Day’s disappearance is the fourth time this week an endangered missing person’s alert was issued for 16-year-old girl from Juneau Co. All three teens previously reported missing, none of whom had been gone nearly as long as Day, have since been located and are safe, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person in custody after running from police
Suspect in custody after running from officers near Aspirus in Wausau
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
power outage
UPDATE: Power restored to majority of customers affected by Marathon County power outage
Derek Goplin, 38
Antigo police to hold press conference regarding homicide investigation

Latest News

Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to...
Wisconsin tourism industry showing new signs of life
WSAW Sunrise 7 weather
First Alert Weather: Temperatures back on the rise
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Man, 94, injuried in Oct. 30 Portage County crash dies of injuries
Service disruption
Power restored to WSAW-TV Sayner signal