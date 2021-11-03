Advertisement

Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children Ages 5-11

Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday children 5-11 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart for full protection and is the first and only vaccine currently available for this age group.

Vaccinations for this age group will begin as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases the associated clinical guidance and vaccinators are able to review and complete the necessary training.

It is important that parents and guardians are patient as Wisconsin vaccinators take the necessary steps to be properly informed and trained before beginning vaccination.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus. Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Victim in apparent Taylor County hit-and-run identified, suspect sought
Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
blood vials
Vial of blood found in child’s Halloween candy

Latest News

Expo to be held Thursday in Merrill to help veterans, dependents understand available benefits
power outage
WPS investigating cause of power outage affecting eastern Marathon County residents
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
Diabetes And Your Eyes
Diabetes And Your Eyes