Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children Ages 5-11

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday children 5-11 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart for full protection and is the first and only vaccine currently available for this age group.

Vaccinations for this age group will begin as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases the associated clinical guidance and vaccinators are able to review and complete the necessary training.

It is important that parents and guardians are patient as Wisconsin vaccinators take the necessary steps to be properly informed and trained before beginning vaccination.

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus. Whether they are at school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

