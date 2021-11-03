Advertisement

WPS investigating cause of power outage affecting eastern Marathon County residents

power outage
power outage(KWQC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A spokesman from Wisconsin Public Service says they are investigating the cause of a substantial power outage affecting customers in eastern Marathon County.

Nearly one-third of Weston’s Wisconsin Public Service customers were without power Wednesday morning.

The WPS website show around 10:15 a.m. service was lost to 2,614 Weston customer. Disruptions to other customers in eastern Marathon County have also been reported. Customers in Ringle, Elderon and portions of the town of Norrie and the town of Reid were without services.

“We know it is frustrating to be without power, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to them,” Matt Cullen said.

WPS crews are on the scene of an outage. At this time, WPS hasn’t determined a more specific timeline for when the repairs will be complete.

CLICK HERE to report an outage.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Victim in apparent Taylor County hit-and-run identified, suspect sought
Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
blood vials
Vial of blood found in child’s Halloween candy

Latest News

Expo to be held Thursday in Merrill to help veterans, dependents understand available benefits
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
Diabetes And Your Eyes
Diabetes And Your Eyes
East End Players Presents Mama Mia
East End Players Presents Mamma Mia