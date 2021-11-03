WPS investigating cause of power outage affecting eastern Marathon County residents

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A spokesman from Wisconsin Public Service says they are investigating the cause of a substantial power outage affecting customers in eastern Marathon County.

Nearly one-third of Weston’s Wisconsin Public Service customers were without power Wednesday morning.

The WPS website show around 10:15 a.m. service was lost to 2,614 Weston customer. Disruptions to other customers in eastern Marathon County have also been reported. Customers in Ringle, Elderon and portions of the town of Norrie and the town of Reid were without services.

“We know it is frustrating to be without power, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work as safely and quickly as possible to restore service to them,” Matt Cullen said.

WPS crews are on the scene of an outage. At this time, WPS hasn’t determined a more specific timeline for when the repairs will be complete.

CLICK HERE to report an outage.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.