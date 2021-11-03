Wausau to hold public information meeting regarding proposed solar array

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A meeting will be held Wednesday at Northcentral Technical College to inform the public about a proposed solar array project.

The array would provide power for the new drinking water treatment facility. The location of the solar array is proposed for 1010 Bugbee Ave. The property is west of the Wisconsin River and southeast of Monk Botanical Gardens.

The meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Health Sciences Building – Room 1004B.

A news release from the city said Wausau Waterworks has been working on preparing information to determine the viability of a solar project to offset a portion of

