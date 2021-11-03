Advertisement

Wausau East presents Mama Mia

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East High School is in its final days of rehearsal for their upcoming production of the musical Mama Mia.  The show will have four performances in three days, running November 12 and 13 at 7:00 p.m., with matinees November 13 and 14 at 1:00 p.m.

The show uses the music of ABBA to tell the story of a young woman trying to find out the identity of her father on the eve of her wedding.  It’s set in Greece and has a cast of colorful characters.

“It’s one of those, I think, light-hearted, crowd-pleasing types of musicals, and I think the audience will enjoy themselves very much, and I think it will be a great evening of entertainment,” said Theater Director Terry Riska.

Riska says it’s nice to have this year feeling back to normal.  Last year’s productions were all pushed back because a hybrid school model made rehearsing much more difficult.

That enthusiasm is evident in both the cast and crew, making the production come together quickly.

“Oh, it’s coming along really, really well.  As you can see the set for all intents and purposes is done.  We finished over the weekend which is again, two weeks ahead of schedule, which is really great,” Riska said.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance here.

