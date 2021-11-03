Vial of blood found in child’s Halloween candy

Wabeno, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says a vial of synthetic blood was found in a child’s Halloween candy bag Tuesday, Nov. 2.

According to a press release, the vial was recovered from school staff at Wabeno Elementary. Staff said the vial was found by an 8-year-old child during the Wabeno Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat event.

The vial was identified by markings XN-L Check. According to the manufacturer Sysmex Nordic, it is synthetic blood used to test SN-Series hematology systems. The Sheriff’s office said the substance is considered to be a biohazard and is not supposed to leave a medical laboratory setting.

Notify your local law enforcement agency if any suspicious vials are found in your child’s Halloween Candy.

