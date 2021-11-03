Advertisement

UWSP Volleyball Beats Pioneers in Straight Sets to Move on to WIAC Semis

By UWSP Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS Point, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team (26-6) took care of visiting UW-Platteville (13-16) in straight sets to advance to the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver’s).

Ashley Kopp (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) led all players with 12 kills and she was the only player in the match in double figures. She also had a game-high three aces to with eight digs.

Emma Peterson (Bloomington, Minn./Thomas Jefferson) had 16 digs to lead all players. Grace Michalske (Wausau, Wis./West) added a match-best 30 assists.

Megan Lau (Potter, Wis./Hilbert) had a pair of kills in a 7-2 run as the Pointers created some separation in the first set to ahead, 16-12. Guresi Mena (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley) buried four kills including the set-ender as UWSP took the first, 25-21.

Kopp had two kills and an ace as UWSP took a 5-2 lead to start the second set. A five-point burst by the Pioneers pushed the set into a back-and-forth battle. Reis Derousseau (Tomah, Wis./Tomah) gave UWSP set point with a kill at 24-21, but UWP put up four-straight to put set point on the table for the visitors. Derousseau took over with two blocks sandwiching a kill as the Pointers rallied back to take the set, 27-25.

Kopp, Lau and Mena combined for seven kills in an 11-0 run as the Pointers exploded to a 19-5 lead in the third set. Kopp had three more kills down the stretch and Michalske served an ace to end the match with a 25-13 win.

The Pointers advance to the WIAC Tournament semifinals at UW-Whitewater on Thursday (Nov. 4) at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Victim in apparent Taylor County hit-and-run identified, suspect sought
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator addresses recent news regarding 2020 election

Latest News

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons
Frierdich Nets Career-Best Five-Point Match to Help Pointers Advance
UW-Platteville Vs. UW-Stevens Point 11/2/2021
UW-Platteville Vs. UW-Stevens Point 11/2/2021
Khris Middleton
Middleton tests positive for COVID-19