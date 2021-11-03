Thomas Jefferson Elementary named one of the best in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to U.S. News and World Report, Thomas Jefferson Elementary finished in the top 30% of elementary schools in the state of Wisconsin.

The report ranked Thomas Jefferson #157 out of 1,030 elementary schools in the state. That ranking earned them “U.S News Best Elementary School” honors.

“I’m just really proud for what we do and I hope everyone else is too,” said Principal Brent Johnson.

Johnson points to using data as a reason they can best effectively teach their students.

“I think we do some really inventive and innovative things with our data,” said Johnson. “We get down to every student and what they need specifically. What are their weaknesses? What are their strengths? Where can we help them grow?”

The staff at Thomas Jefferson Elementary takes pride in the award. Fifth-grade teacher Jen Davidson was ecstatic to share the news with her class.

“As a teacher, we celebrate,” said Davidson. “I shared it with my fifth-graders that this happened and they were super excited. I said to them, ‘You guys are the ones who earned it.”

The accomplishment is a communal effort that all parties can take satisfaction from.

“It’s a combination between our kids and our staff and our parents and everybody works together,” said Davidson. “Everybody comes every day to put in 100% and we just do a really good job together.”

