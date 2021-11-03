Suspect in custody after running from officers near Aspirus in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after running from police in Wausau Wednesday morning.

According to the Wausau Police Department, the suspect was with officers at Aspirus Wausau Hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to the Marathon County Jail. The suspect ran from officers while at the hospital.

Police searched the area and found the suspect a short time later in a fenced in area near the 2200 block of Westwood Drive. He was arrested and transfered to the Marathon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.