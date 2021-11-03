Advertisement

Suspect in custody after running from officers near Aspirus in Wausau

One person in custody after running from police
One person in custody after running from police(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after running from police in Wausau Wednesday morning.

According to the Wausau Police Department, the suspect was with officers at Aspirus Wausau Hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to the Marathon County Jail. The suspect ran from officers while at the hospital.

Police searched the area and found the suspect a short time later in a fenced in area near the 2200 block of Westwood Drive. He was arrested and transfered to the Marathon County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large
Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Victim in apparent Taylor County hit-and-run identified, suspect sought
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
The West Side Battery building has been sitting vacant since 2016.
City of Wausau has 2 new options for vacant West Side Battery lot

Latest News

Oshkosh Correctional Institution in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Drug incidents force the DOC to change mail process for inmates
Wausau to hold public information meeting regarding proposed solar array
Temperatures back on the rise
First Alert Weather: Remaining chilly for now before a weekend warm-up
Mariah Davis, 16
16-year-old Camp Douglas girl found safe