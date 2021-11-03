Advertisement

REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting.

Pelissero is also reporting that Rodgers told his teammates Wednesday morning, and the Packers are planning on having back-up quarterback Jordan Love under center on Sunday.

Rodgers’ positive test comes a week after the Packers had two players on the COVID-19/Reserve List, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, and had defensive coordinator Joe Berry out of Thursday’s game as well. Lazard has since returned, and the Packers are hopeful Adams and Berry will return Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

