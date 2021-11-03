Advertisement

Packers react to ‘shocking’ news of Rodgers’ reported COVID-19 positive test

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12)...
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are still reeling from the news that Aaron Rodgers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday’s game.

Aaron Rodgers will be placed on the NFL’s COVID-19/Reserve list. He’s also reportedly unvaccinated.

“Just shocked, yeah. You come in and no guy out there. Just shocking more than anything,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said.

But for as shocking as the news was, running back Aaron Jones and the team seemed to support Aaron Rodgers’ personal health decision to not get vaccinated.

“I don’t think it’s a selfish decision. There are guys across the league who are not vaccinated. To say they aren’t a leader on the team, that’s not true,” Jones said.

Regardless of Rodgers’ vaccination choice, the Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and are forced to adjust. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will make his first career start in that game, barring a future positive test.

“It’s a great challenge for us. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We all have to prepare to the best of our ability and get a win. I mean, that’s the mindset,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

“It’s time for some of the young leaders, like myself, to step up,” added Jones.

And Love appears ready to play in his first career start. When Matt LaFleur told him he was starting, LaFleur saw something in Love’s demeanor.

“I didn’t see any flinch in him. I think he’s excited about the opportunity and he’ll give it everything he has,” LaFleur said.

“He’s the same player whether he’s starting or not starting. He’s a joy and a young leader,” added Jones.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large
Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Victim in apparent Taylor County hit-and-run identified, suspect sought
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
The West Side Battery building has been sitting vacant since 2016.
City of Wausau has 2 new options for vacant West Side Battery lot

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for Sunday’s game
UW-Platteville Vs. UW-Stevens Point 11/2/2021
UWSP Volleyball Beats Pioneers in Straight Sets to Move on to WIAC Semis
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons
Frierdich Nets Career-Best Five-Point Match to Help Pointers Advance