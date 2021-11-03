Advertisement

Frierdich Nets Career-Best Five-Point Match to Help Pointers Advance

(WSAW)
By UWSP Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. -Kati Frierdich (Neenah, Wis./Winneconne) had a second-half brace and a career-high five points as the UW-Stevens Point women’s soccer team (9-10-0) advanced in the WIAC Championship (presented by Culver’s) with a 4-1 win over UW-Stout (11-8-1).

McKenzie Johnson (Green Bay, Wis./Bay Port) got the Pointers on the board just 1:55 into the match. Her second goal in as many matches against the Blue Devils.

Gabby Dunn (Dallas, Texas/Bishop) picked up the assist on the goal, her first point of the match.In the 21st minute, Bridget Kauzlaric (Coal City, Ill./Coal City) bumped the UWSP advantage to 2-0 with her first goal of the season. Frierdich had the assist on the eventual game-winner.

Frierdich found the back of the net in the 59th minute after a free kick by Hannah Kroupa (New Berlin, Wis./West) was spilled by the Stout keeper and headed in.

The Blue Devils pulled one back in the 67th minute off a corner kick scramble in front of net.

With exactly three minutes left, Frierdich tapped in a cross from Dunn for the final tally of the match. It was Frierdich’s fifth point of the match and Dunn’s second.

Miranda Nieman (Wisconsin Rapids, Wis./Lincoln) made six saves in the win for UWSP. UW-Stout goalkeeper Haley Vokaty was busy making 17 saves in addition to the four goals allowed.

The Pointers advance to the WIAC Tournament semifinals to face two-seed UW-La Crosse in La Crosse on Thursday (Nov. 4). Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

