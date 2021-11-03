Family of homicide victim remember their loved one

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department identified the victim of an ongoing homicide investigation Tuesday. Susan Reese, 63, was found dead, stabbed to death in a home in Antigo Monday morning.

Police are still searching for the person of interest, Derek Goplin. According to the family, Goplin is Reese’s son. Police said he was most recently believed to be near Waukesha. Family members gathered Tuesday, remembering their loved one.

“Aunt Suzi was always taking care of family,” said Reese’s great-niece Bailey Slater. “Family was the focal point of her life.”

Reese was known in the Antigo community for having owned the restaurant “Game On” with her husband that has since closed.

“Some people might remember her and her grandson walking around the restaurant, helping out when needed,” said Slater.

“She was precious,” said Reese’s mother D’anna Cox. “I’m the proudest mother in the world.”

“She would drop everything,” said Reese’s niece Shannon Conrad. “It didn’t matter if it was an emergency. Her heart was most important.”

Goplin is still at-large and is a person of interest according to police. According to police, Goplin may be driving a 2016 red Ford Explorer with a Wisconsin license plate RANDYR.

Officers say you should use caution if you see Goplin and immediately call 911. Goplin may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.