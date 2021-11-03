Advertisement

Expo to be held Thursday in Merrill to help veterans, dependents understand available benefits

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Military veterans their dependents are invited to a benefits expo Thursday in Merrill.

Rick Wolf of the Lincoln County Veteran Services office said there will be 30 entities at the expo. Including more than just the VA.

“Nonprofits that either intersect with the VA or provide something beyond what the VA has. So you got Patriot K-9s. They’ll train companion dogs for veterans. The Department of Workforce Development will be there with their vet liaison... They’re not VA entities, but almost all exclusively work with veterans.

Wolf said the expo is a way for veterans and their families to understand what else is out there.

Wolf said attending the expo is still beneficial for veterans that already do receive benefits. He said while there may not be any new benefits the eligibility for current programs is always evolving.

One of the overlooked services is the Cap telephone, or captioning phone.

“What they’ll do is they’ll come in and install these phones for hard of hearing that have screen large screens on them that allow for teletext. Or some of them do video. And that’s totally free to the veteran,” Wolf said.

The Northwoods Veterans Post is also home to the REBOOT Combat Recovery course. The program is a national program that helps veterans, active-duty military and their families heal from service-related trauma.

Veterans are also encouraged to stop by and have a free brat.

The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 601 Johnson St., in Merrill. There is no pre-registration and there is no cost to attend.

The public can attend the expo for the purpose of obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. The  Wisconsin National Guard COVID Response Task Force will be present to give out Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines. As well as boosters for those 65 and older.

Entities to be in attendance at the Veterans Expo

United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement – Wisconsin

Humana

Veteran Outreach and Recovery

Lincoln County Veteran Services

Marathon County Veteran Services

Green Bay-Wausau Vet Center

Department of Workforce Development (DWD)

FSET FoodShare Employment and Training

Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)

Outreach Education Installations (CapTel Phones)

North Center Community Action Program - NCCAP

Midstate Independent Living

Northcentral Technical College

Nicolet College

Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery - Spooner

VA Northwoods Veterans Cemetery

Salvation Army - Tomahawk

Salvation Army/St. Vincent DePaul - Merrill

Center for Veteran Issues

VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF)

Camp American Legion

Reboot Combat Recovery

Patriot K9s’ of Wisconsin

Tomah VAMC Whole Health

Tomah VAMC Social Worker Team

Tomah VAMC Community Care

Tomah VAMC Suicide Prevention

HUD-VASH

VFW Post 1638

Healthy Minds Coalition

Wisconsin National Guard COVID Response Task Force

