Drug incidents force the DOC to change mail process for inmates

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is making a change to the way inmates receive mail due to an increase in drug incidents.

A spokesman from the DOC explained paper and envelopes can be sprayed with or soaked K2 and other synthetic cannabinoids. Those types of drugs have no odor and can be difficult to detect. The paper is then ripped into small strips for use, or sell it to others.

Inmates will now be provided a copy of the personal mail. Wisconsin DOC will begin this new practice on Dec. 6.

Despite increased searches on living units, K9 searches increased urinalysis testing and sharing of information about the dangers of synthetic cannabinoids, DOC still had 182 drug incidents in its facilities in the month of September, with 16 of them resulting in persons in DOC care needing emergency treatment at a medical facility.

Synthetic cannabinoids can cause violent behavior in some cases. In others, it can cause serious medical distress that may require emergency medical treatment.

“Our agency’s mission and core values include protecting the safety of our staff and those in our care, and that is what’s driving this decision,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr. “By stopping the original pieces of paper from entering the institutions, we can greatly reduce the amount of drugs coming in and create a safer environment.”

DOC saw success when it piloted a photocopying process at Fox Lake Correctional Institution (FLCI), which was the first DOC facility to see a large spike in drug incidents earlier this year. FLCI switched to photocopying mail in mid-April, a month in which the institution had nine potential overdoses and two incidents of violent behavior related to drug use. Numbers in both categories fell in the ensuing months before reaching zero in August.

Wisconsin DOC cares for about 20,000 people at 36 adult institutions. To photocopy the personal mail for that large a group, DOC is contracting with a mail management service named TextBehind, which already provides mail photocopying services to the corrections agency for the state of North Carolina and around 30 individual counties in multiple states. Personal mail for those in DOC care will be sent to TextBehind, which will do the following within 24 hours of receiving it: open the mail, photocopy the envelope and contents, and send the photocopies to DOC institutions for delivery. TextBehind will make color copies of photos and drawings.

“The amount of copying is too much to ask of DOC staff, so we decided to work with a vendor,” said DOC Division of Adult Institutions Administrator Sarah Cooper. “Also, hiring a group that specializes in this type of work should minimize any issues with the photocopies.”

During the pilot, some persons in DOC’s care at FLCI complained of photocopies that cut off parts of the original mail. Under this contract, TextBehind will be required to hold the original mail for 30 days after receipt. Any person in DOC care with a concern about their photocopied mail will have 14 days from receipt of the mail to file a complaint. Holding the original for 30 days gives TextBehind the time and opportunity to address any complaints.

Starting Dec. 6, anyone sending personal mail to persons in DOC care will have to mail it to TextBehind, making sure the address on the envelope includes the information below:

PIOC full name (first and last) and DOC #

Correctional Facility name (do not abbreviate)

P.O Box 247

Phoenix, MD 21131

There will be no added cost to persons in DOC care or those exchanging mail with them. Legal, medical and other protected mail are excluded and should not be sent to TextBehind.

Family and friends will also have the option to electronically send letters, greeting cards and drawings to their loved ones in DOC care through the TextBehind website or the free TextBehind app for smartphones.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.