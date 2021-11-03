City of Wausau has two new options for vacant West Side Battery lot

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City leaders are working to repurpose the old West Side Battery building on Stewart and First Avenue. The building has been sitting vacant since 2016. The City’s Economic Development Committee met Tuesday to hear two proposals.

One proposal would bring more affordable housing with apartments. The other would demolish the building for re-use. However, if either is chosen, builders have to consider some of the property’s setbacks.

“We have long talked about that site as needing to have a gateway type appearance,” District 7 Councilwoman, Lisa Rasmussen said.

The property is a little less than an acre when combined with the L&S Printing site. One proposal would put in a 50 unit apartment complex. “There’s a dire need for affordable housing in Wausau in general, especially in the census tract, for rental housing of all sorts, all on the income spectrum, but especially people on the lower-end,” Development Manager for Gorman & Company LLC, Trent Claybaugh said.

The first proposal would bring ‘affordable housing’ to attract people to live downtown. That means the Gorman & Company, LLC would apply for a tax credit. “20% of the units would be for households at 30% area median income (AMI) or under, 40 percent above that, but under 50%, and 40 more percent above 50 but below 60--and this is more for like workforce housing that you hear about,” Claybaugh said.

The other proposal is from the Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ), which is more well-known for its redevelopment with the Wausau Center Mall. It’s looking to use that space as an art and landscaping area. “The Wisconsin River should be developed as a community-wide open space with maximum public access and a major asset that will stimulate real-estate investment,” Managing Director for Wausau Opportunity Zone Inc., Charles Ghidorz said.

However, there are several site challenges. “It’s hard for me to see that property as a diamond in the rough because it’s got site access challenges, it is sitting on [an] active rail track that has trains every day, and it is the river as a focal point on that site is substantially below the ground level of that site, and it’s at the entrance to the hydro-dam,” Rasmussen explained.

The committee decided it will meet Wednesday, Nov. 6. for an open and closed discussion session for a decision.

To read the full details about both proposals, click here and scroll to page 17.

