Wausau native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seaman Jordan Wooldridge, a 2021 Wausau West High School graduate, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

“It was tough at times but in the end, it raised my personal standards,” said Wooldridge. “Hard work isn’t enough. You need to be motivated and have the drive to be better and do better in the day-to-day grind.”

He joined the Navy six months ago. Wooldridge serves as an U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman.

Established in 1931, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official honor guard of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

According to Navy officials, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital. Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.