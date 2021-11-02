Victim in apparent Taylor County hit-and-run identified, suspect sought

OWEN, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old man believed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle during the early morning hours on Halloween has been identified as Titus Kottke, of Athens.

Investigators from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said Kottke’s body was found near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Hamm Drive in the town of Holway. That location is northeast of Owen.

Hit and run investigation (WSAW)

Kottke was last seen alive at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning Oct. 31 walking on the road about a mile away from where he was found.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at 715-748-2200.

