Advertisement

‘A Taste of Jamaica’ brings new flavor to Wausau

A unique new restaurant in Wausau is giving the community ‘A Taste of Jamaica, it opened just...
A unique new restaurant in Wausau is giving the community ‘A Taste of Jamaica, it opened just weeks ago inside the UWSP-Wausau campus admissions building.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A unique, new restaurant in Wausau is giving the community ‘A Taste of Jamaica, it opened just weeks ago inside the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau campus admissions building.

“My dream has always been to open a restaurant,” A Taste of Jamaica owner Janice Watson said. “I’m excited for the folks that are coming in, and a lot of people that are coming in have never tried the food before.”

Watson moved to Wausau from Massachusetts and wanted to have something new for Central Wisconsin.

“Just to have diverse food, more diverse food in our community because our community is becoming more diverse,” Watson said.

Watson acquired the space at the university after winning a contest to help community start-up businesses.

She serves traditional Jamaican cuisine like jerk chicken, curried goat, and ribs. The dishes so far have been a hit for students.

“There’s not really this whole Jamaican feel in Wausau already and I live in Merrill actually and they don’t really have a whole lot of cultural food at all so anytime I can get my hands on something else I love it,” UWSP-Wausau Senior Sierra Smith said.

For kitchen staff, working at A Taste of Jamaica is unlike any other business. “Being one of the small few of a woman owned business as well as a black owned business in Wausau doing traditional foods I think is huge,” Sous-Chef Tyrese Cottrell said.

Watson has been cooking for her family since she was 6-years-old. She hopes the restaurant will be a steppingstone for a long career, while keeping her family proud.

“It brings me back to when my grandmother was standing over me and telling me how to prepare the meals, just how proud she would be of me right now,” Watson said.

A Taste of Jamaica is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
WIAA State Cross Country Meet returns to Wisconsin Rapids
Three Central Wisconsin runners finish on podium at State Cross Country
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
Cigarette sales increased in 2020 for the first time in two decades
Highs in the lower 40s but wind chills will make the outdoors feel like the 30s
First Alert Weather: Find the gloves because November is off to a chilly start
New Jamaican restaurant opens inside UWSP at Wausau campus
New Jamaican restaurant opens inside UWSP at Wausau campus
Cigarette sales jumped in 2020 for the first time in 2 decades
Cigarette sales jumped in 2020 for the first time in 2 decades