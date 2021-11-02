Advertisement

Runway construction at Central Wisconsin Airport is almost complete

Secondary runway reconstruction started last month
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport is almost done with the construction of its secondary runway.

The nearly 50-year-old runway has been replaced with a newly paved portion that will soon be ready to use.

Planning for the reconstruction of the CWA secondary airport began almost 6 years ago. Construction of the runway started last March.

“It needed to be reconstructed because some of the pavement that was on the runway was original pavement from when the airport was built in the early 70′s,” said Mark Cihlar, assistant airport director at CWA, “and it was just that point where we had done some rehabilitation projects over the last 50 years and it was due for a full reconstruction.”

The majority of the runway project was completed by the scheduled deadline of October 30th but some more work was needed.

“However there was some additional work identified specific to the navigational aid. So the instrument landing system that the pilots rely on for getting to the runway in low visibility conditions,” said Cihlar.

Airport officials say the total project cost about $16 million and was funded completely by the FAA. The new runway is the same length and width as the one before it and is expected to last 50 years.

The expected completion date of the runway construction is the first week of December.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Victim in apparent Taylor County hit-and-run identified, suspect sought
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator addresses recent news regarding 2020 election

Latest News

'Ahmong Us' program helping to diversify students in medical school programs
'Ahmong Us' program helping to diversify students in medical school programs
Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
If you’re getting ready for gun deer season, you'll want to stock up on ammo now. It's just a...
Ammo shortage frustrates area hunters and stores
This is the 'AHmong Us' group.
‘AHmong Us’ encourages Hmong students to go into the medical field