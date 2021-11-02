Runway construction at Central Wisconsin Airport is almost complete

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport is almost done with the construction of its secondary runway.

The nearly 50-year-old runway has been replaced with a newly paved portion that will soon be ready to use.

Planning for the reconstruction of the CWA secondary airport began almost 6 years ago. Construction of the runway started last March.

“It needed to be reconstructed because some of the pavement that was on the runway was original pavement from when the airport was built in the early 70′s,” said Mark Cihlar, assistant airport director at CWA, “and it was just that point where we had done some rehabilitation projects over the last 50 years and it was due for a full reconstruction.”

The majority of the runway project was completed by the scheduled deadline of October 30th but some more work was needed.

“However there was some additional work identified specific to the navigational aid. So the instrument landing system that the pilots rely on for getting to the runway in low visibility conditions,” said Cihlar.

Airport officials say the total project cost about $16 million and was funded completely by the FAA. The new runway is the same length and width as the one before it and is expected to last 50 years.

The expected completion date of the runway construction is the first week of December.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.