REPORT: Packers release LB Jaylon Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have released linebacker Jaylon Smith, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Smith was signed by the Packers just four weeks ago after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. The former pro-bowler appeared in just two games for the Packers, recording one tackle. Smith was a healthy scratch last week against the Arizona Cardinals.
With outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith’s back progressing after surgery, the Packers decided to release Smith.
