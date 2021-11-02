Advertisement

Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large

Police say the homicide happened Monday morning
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is looking for a man they’ve identified as a person of interest in a homicide.

Antigo Police say Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo was found stabbed to death Monday.

Police were called to the home on 8th Avenue at about 9:20 Monday morning.

The department is attempting to locate Derek Goplin, 38.

Goplin has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 150 pounds and is 5 foot 11 inches. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.

Antigo Police believe he may be driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with a Wisconsin plate RANDYR. Goplin was last known to be in the Waukesha area.

Officers say you should use caution if you see Goplin and immediately call 911. Goplin may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo
Family of homicide victim remember their loved one
‘There’s no safe level:’ CDC updates lead poisoning standards for children
Homicide charges filed against Antigo man still at-large
Health experts say kids COVID-19 vaccine outweighs risk of virus
Cases of Seasonal Affective Disorder rise as Daylight Saving Time ends
