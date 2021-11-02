Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Antigo Police Department is looking for a man they’ve identified as a person of interest in a homicide.

Antigo Police say Susan Reese, 63, of Antigo was found stabbed to death Monday.

Police were called to the home on 8th Avenue at about 9:20 Monday morning.

The department is attempting to locate Derek Goplin, 38.

Goplin has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 150 pounds and is 5 foot 11 inches. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.

Antigo Police believe he may be driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with a Wisconsin plate RANDYR. Goplin was last known to be in the Waukesha area.

Officers say you should use caution if you see Goplin and immediately call 911. Goplin may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

