Advertisement

MISSING: 16-year-old Camp Douglas girl last seen Sunday morning

Mariah Davis, 16
Mariah Davis, 16(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old Camp Douglas girl who was last seen on Sunday morning, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office reports Tuesday.

Police stated that Mariah Davis was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Camp Douglas.

Authorities described her as standing 5′4″, weighing about 225 pounds and having brown hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue shirt, a black coat and white shoes. She also has a tattoo on her left hand of a smiley face, the sheriff’s office added.

Davis may be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with license plate number AMB1315.The sheriff’s office noted the car has a dent on the passenger side rear door.

Police say she may be in Tomah.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 that Davis’ disappearance and that of 16-year-old Angelina Starkey, who was reported missing about 15 minutes before Davis, are unrelated.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police say Antigo woman, 63, stabbed to death as suspect remains at-large
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator addresses recent news regarding 2020 election
Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield is one of three Wisconsin hospitals to offer ECMO treatment.
“The difference between life and death”: ECMO treatment at Marshfield Clinic

Latest News

Attorney General Kaul stops in Wausau to promote 'Safer Wisconsin' bill package
Attorney General Kaul stops in Wausau to promote 'Safer Wisconsin' bill package
'Ahmong Us' program helping to diversify students in medical school programs
'Ahmong Us' program helping to diversify students in medical school programs
Family remembers Antigo homicide victim as loving caregiver
Family remembers Antigo homicide victim as loving caregiver
Lake effect snow showers continue into the overnight hours for portions of the northwoods.
First Alert Weather: Chilly and snowy
Runway project at Central Wisconsin Airport nearly finished
Runway project at Central Wisconsin Airport nearly finished