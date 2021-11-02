Advertisement

Middleton tests positive for COVID-19

Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Bucks guard Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Budenholzer announced ahead of Milwaukee’s game with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Middleton’s absence began with Sunday’s game against the Jazz, when the Bucks announced he was out with a non-COVID related illness. However, a subsequent test came up positive.

The two-time All-Star won’t be back with the team until he completes a 10-day quarantine, meaning the earliest he could return to game action would be November 12 against the Celtics.

