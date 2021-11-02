Middleton tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -Bucks guard Khris Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Budenholzer announced ahead of Milwaukee’s game with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Middleton’s absence began with Sunday’s game against the Jazz, when the Bucks announced he was out with a non-COVID related illness. However, a subsequent test came up positive.

The two-time All-Star won’t be back with the team until he completes a 10-day quarantine, meaning the earliest he could return to game action would be November 12 against the Celtics.

