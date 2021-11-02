Hello, my name is: Ben Wesolowski and Caden Schmidt

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wittenberg-Birnamwood offense has been electric this season, and they are led by a strong senior group. But in that senior group are two players who have made history along their run to the playoffs.

On Oct. 15, quarterback Ben Wesolowski and wide receiver Kaden Schmidt played in a game they’ll never forget.

“It didn’t even feel real. It’s just another game and then you sat down after and realized like, ‘Holy…I broke a record,” Wesolowski said.

Wesolowski set the state record for touchdown passes in a game with nine in the Chargers’ 79-8 win over Nekoosa. The record didn’t stop there, though. Seven of those touchdowns went to Schmidt, another state record.

“I mean it was huge. I mean I couldn’t have been more open on the last touchdown and just to catch it is a feeling I’ll never forget,” Schmidt said.

The bond of records capped a relationship between the two that started long before this season.

“He’s been my quarterback since day one. Since we started playing football so for us to stay together throughout middle school and high school and stay together and break records like that together it was amazing,” Schmidt said.

But the chemistry doesn’t stop with those two. The roster, top to bottom, is tight-knit and filled with upperclassmen.

“We got a good group of guys, we’ve been playing a long time together. We knew since we were young if we stuck together and worked hard we’d be a good unit,” Wesolowski said.

It’s led to a season the group will never forget. The offense is averaging over 40 points per game and they find themselves at level three of the playoffs, three wins away from a state championship.

“We came out at the beginning of the season hoping for a big year and so far that’s what we’ve had and we’re just trying to keep it rolling as of now,” Schmidt said.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood hasn’t been a winning program in recent years, but the senior class has helped change that.

“It’s a good thing to watch how they interact with the younger freshman and how they pull them up and make them understand hard work does pay off,” Holsey said.

The mission isn’t over this season but Wesolowski and Schmidt have a common goal- bringing the Chargers program back to prominence.

“Growing up we weren’t always the best team so it’s nice to finally put Wittenberg back on the map and put us in the conversation of one of the better teams in the state I guess,” Wesolowski said.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood continues their postseason push Friday night against Amherst in level three of the Wisconsin state playoffs.

