DNR asking hunters to donate extra venison

Excess venison can help feed the food insecure
Excess venison can help feed the food insecure
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is calling on hunters to donate any excess deer they have this hunting season to help stock food pantry shelves.

The DNR website will have lists of meat processors that are teaming up with the organization to get the venison ready for distribution.   Sometimes there is a disparity in the amount of deer available and the processors in a certain area, but they are working with the pantries to allow cooperation between counties to get the meat where it needs to go.

“Sometimes these processors are out of the county because there are no processors in the county, but in those cases we usually have food pantries from the county that they’re harvested from sign up with the county that they’re donating to and those organizations will be able to have volunteers go and pick up the venison from the counties they’re donated to and bring them back to their communities,” said Wildlife Damage Assistant Sarah Wyrick.

The DNR also teams up with local organizations that operate drop sites if a hunter can’t get all the way to a processor.  This is especially helpful when processors in a certain area are undergoing a change of ownership or abandoning the business all together.

Last year the pandemic saw an increase in people getting their meat from local processors in addition to the industry being one of the hardest hit.  That put a strain on the processors.

“There is an increase in domestics so there is a high demand for people to get local meats, and not from their local department stores, they wanted to get meats from their local processors, and as that increased their workload, they weren’t able to take on as many deer for the program,” Wyrick said.

She said if hunters check the website and there is not a processor nearby, that should change as more join the program as the season goes on.

Donated Deer Helps Hungry
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
Connecting Employers with Students 11/1/2021
