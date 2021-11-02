WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s time for a change for most of the United States. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. Until almost next spring, it’ll be lighter earlier in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 13.

According to a poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth, but there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.