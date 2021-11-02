Advertisement

COVID testing to be offer at Marathon Park

(Source: WMC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will offer free COVID-19 testing on select Thursdays in November and select Thursdays and Saturdays in December. Testing will be done at East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, 801 Garfield Ave. in Wausau.

The testing events will provide PCR nasal swab testing to Wisconsin residents 12 months of age or older who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are identified as close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever/chills, cough, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include headache, new loss of taste/smell, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, or nausea.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-in appointments are welcome! To register for an appointment, visit http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

No identification is necessary. However, you will be asked to provide your name, birthdate, address, phone number, race, ethnicity, and gender. Data on race, ethnicity, and gender is collected to better identify possible disparities.

The phone number or email you provide will be used to notify you of your test results. Individuals waiting more than five days for their results should call the new Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 Test Result Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.

People should access the testing site via Garfield Avenue. Drivers should drive through East Gate Hall’s north entrance, and follow the signs.

COVID testing calendar
COVID testing calendar(WSAW)

